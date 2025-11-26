Scientists just found giant 'lava puddles' deep inside Earth

How these 'lava puddles' changed our planet

Led by Yoshinori Miyazaki, the team found that these blobs didn't form like scientists expected.

Instead, the team hypothesizes that silicon and magnesium may have leaked from Earth's core into ancient magma, mixing things up and creating unique "lava puddles" that stuck around as LLSVPs.

These deep-down features may have shaped how Earth cools, erupts volcanoes, and even developed an atmosphere—all pretty important for life here.