X Premium now available in India for ₹89 per month

Elon Musk 's social media platform, X , is offering a special deal on its Premium subscription in India. The offer comes as part of the company's third anniversary celebration for X Premium. For a limited time, users can subscribe to the service at a discounted rate of ₹89 per month. However, do note that this offer is only valid till December 2.

Offer specifics Subscription details and eligibility The discounted price for the X Premium subscription is only applicable for new subscribers. Existing paying members of X are not eligible for this offer. After the first month at ₹89, users will be charged ₹427 (or ₹470 if paid via app) from the second month onward. To avail this deal, users have to go to their profile icon on the top left corner of the X app or website and select "Premium" from the sidebar.

Subscription perks Benefits of X Premium subscription The X Premium subscription comes with several benefits such as blue tick verification mark, boosted visibility for posts and replies, post-editing capabilities, longer video uploads, and the ability to undo posts. It also allows sharing of longer posts (up to 25,000 characters) as compared to the 280-character limit for free users. However, do note that while premium subscribers see fewer ads than free or basic tier users, their experience isn't completely ad-free.