X Premium now available in India for ₹89 per month
What's the story
Elon Musk's social media platform, X , is offering a special deal on its Premium subscription in India. The offer comes as part of the company's third anniversary celebration for X Premium. For a limited time, users can subscribe to the service at a discounted rate of ₹89 per month. However, do note that this offer is only valid till December 2.
Offer specifics
Subscription details and eligibility
The discounted price for the X Premium subscription is only applicable for new subscribers. Existing paying members of X are not eligible for this offer. After the first month at ₹89, users will be charged ₹427 (or ₹470 if paid via app) from the second month onward. To avail this deal, users have to go to their profile icon on the top left corner of the X app or website and select "Premium" from the sidebar.
Subscription perks
Benefits of X Premium subscription
The X Premium subscription comes with several benefits such as blue tick verification mark, boosted visibility for posts and replies, post-editing capabilities, longer video uploads, and the ability to undo posts. It also allows sharing of longer posts (up to 25,000 characters) as compared to the 280-character limit for free users. However, do note that while premium subscribers see fewer ads than free or basic tier users, their experience isn't completely ad-free.
Extra features
Additional features and monetization opportunities
The X Premium subscription also gives creators a chance to monetize their posts, just like on YouTube. If their posts get good reach, X will pay them for it. Other features include video downloads on the platform, community creation, text formatting options like bold and italics in posts, bookmark folders, and custom app icons for devices.