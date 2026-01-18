Scientists just watched plants "breathe" in real time for the 1st time Technology Jan 18, 2026

Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have, for the first time, captured how plants "breathe" by tracking tiny pores called stomata as they open and close.

Their new tool, Stomata In-Sight, uses advanced imaging and machine learning to see these pores in action and measure how much CO2 comes in and water goes out.