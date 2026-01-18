Scientists just watched plants "breathe" in real time for the 1st time
Researchers at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign have, for the first time, captured how plants "breathe" by tracking tiny pores called stomata as they open and close.
Their new tool, Stomata In-Sight, uses advanced imaging and machine learning to see these pores in action and measure how much CO2 comes in and water goes out.
How does this tech work?
Stomata In-Sight puts a leaf piece inside a mini climate chamber where scientists can tweak light, temperature, humidity, and CO2.
Then laser microscopy creates 3D images of the stomata—no damage done.
Smart software checks thousands of pores at once to get accurate data on how wide they open.
Why should you care?
This breakthrough could help farmers grow crops that use water more efficiently—a big deal in drought-prone areas.
By understanding plant breathing better, we might secure future food supplies even when climate throws us curveballs.