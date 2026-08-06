Scientists make tobacco and lettuce produce myoglobin for meat flavor

The team used a "gene gun" to add myoglobin genes from pigs and cows into the plants' chloroplasts.

These modified plants not only made lots of myoglobin, up to 810 milligrams per kilogram, but also passed the trait on to their next generation.

If approved, crops like lettuce could become supercharged ingredients for tastier, more nutritious plant-based meats, all while using fewer resources than raising animals.