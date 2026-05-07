Scientists probe quantum retrocausality with photon time loops and simulations Technology May 07, 2026

Scientists are taking a fresh look at whether quantum mechanics could let information travel back in time — no DeLoreans needed.

By experimenting with photons and artificial time loops, researchers are testing ideas like retrocausality and closed timelike curves from Einstein's theories.

MIT physicist Seth Lloyd thinks quantum entanglement might let tiny bits of information break the usual rules of cause and effect, kind of like a shortcut through time.

In fact, University of Queensland teams have already simulated this on quantum computers, finding that the information remained resilient under disturbance, with the behavior described as self-healing.