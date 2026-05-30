Scientists report Psolus fabricii tissue self-repairs in seawater 3 years
Scientists just found that tissue from the sea cucumber Psolus fabricii can survive and even repair itself in regular seawater for three whole years (no lab tricks needed).
The tissue kept working, fighting off microbes, absorbing nutrients, and making new cells all on its own.
If you're into biology or medicine, this could be a game-changer for how we think about healing and regeneration.
Sea cucumber tissue could model regeneration
Unlike past experiments that needed super-clean conditions, this sea cucumber tissue survived and remained biologically active in plain old seawater.
As researcher Rachel Sipler put it, it's like a lizard's tail growing back, but here, the tissue doesn't need the rest of the animal to keep going.
Andrea Bodnar called it "an entirely new model for biological resilience and tissue regeneration."
With fewer ethical hurdles than studies on mammals, discoveries like this could open up cool new directions in regenerative medicine.