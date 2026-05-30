Scientists report Psolus fabricii tissue self-repairs in seawater 3 years Technology May 30, 2026

Scientists just found that tissue from the sea cucumber Psolus fabricii can survive and even repair itself in regular seawater for three whole years (no lab tricks needed).

The tissue kept working, fighting off microbes, absorbing nutrients, and making new cells all on its own.

If you're into biology or medicine, this could be a game-changer for how we think about healing and regeneration.