Scientists say 2026 El Nino could make 2027 hottest year
Technology
Scientists say the El Nino event expected in 2026 might be the most powerful since the late 1800s.
It could make 2027 the hottest year ever recorded, beating even the intense 2015-16 El Nino, as huge amounts of heat move from the Pacific Ocean into our atmosphere.
NOAA: 80% chance strong El Nino
NOAA gives an 80% chance that this El Nino will be very strong and, scientists say, combined with greenhouse gas emissions, raise global temperatures to nearly 1.7 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels, dangerously close to breaking climate targets.
We could see more extreme weather like heatwaves, floods, droughts, and wildfires; plus major hits to coral reefs and forests.