Scientists say fungi Trichoderma and Penicillium could fix Martian soil
Technology
Turning Mars into a place where plants can grow might actually start with fungi.
Scientists say certain types, like Trichoderma and Penicillium, could help fix the Martian soil, which right now is missing key nutrients and contains toxic chemicals that make farming nearly impossible.
Fungi could enable Mars food production
These helpful fungi can release nutrients, improve water absorption, and break down harmful substances in the soil.
Not only could this make it possible to grow food on Mars without hauling tons of supplies from Earth, but fungi might also help build habitats by producing useful minerals.
If all goes well, they could even help future Martian settlers.