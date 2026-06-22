Scientists say West Antarctic ice sheet may raise seas 4m
Big news from Antarctica: scientists say the West Antarctic Ice Sheet might reach a warning window within the next 30-50 years, which could push sea levels up by as much as 4 meters.
The study, published in Communications Earth & Environment, warns we're closer to this tipping point than anyone expected.
Thwaites and Pine Island losing ice
The Thwaites Glacier (nicknamed the "Doomsday Glacier") and Pine Island Glacier are losing ice quickly because of warm ocean currents.
If this keeps up, it could trigger unstoppable melting and lock in rising seas for centuries, putting coastlines and cities at risk worldwide.
Researchers warn damage may be permanent
Researchers stress that even if global temperatures cool later on, the damage may be permanent.
Their message is clear: we need to act now to avoid making these climate impacts inevitable.