Scientists test AI glider listening to sperm whales off Dominica
Scientists just tested an underwater robot that can listen to sperm whales talking and follow them around, all on its own.
Tested near Dominica, this AI-powered glider uses underwater microphones to track whales without bothering them, giving researchers a peek into their world as it happens.
Glider records sperm whale codas
The glider moves quietly by adjusting its buoyancy and uses four hydrophones to pick up whale clicks during super-deep dives.
Sperm whales use these clicks, called codas, to communicate and hang out with their group.
By running machine learning on millions of these sounds, scientists hope to crack the code of whale language.
Plus, the glider helps study how whales react to noisy oceans: information that could lead to quieter shipping routes and better protection for these gentle giants.