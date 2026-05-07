Scientists test AI glider listening to sperm whales off Dominica

Glider records sperm whale codas

The glider moves quietly by adjusting its buoyancy and uses four hydrophones to pick up whale clicks during super-deep dives.

Sperm whales use these clicks, called codas, to communicate and hang out with their group.

By running machine learning on millions of these sounds, scientists hope to crack the code of whale language.

Plus, the glider helps study how whales react to noisy oceans: information that could lead to quieter shipping routes and better protection for these gentle giants.