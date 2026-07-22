Scientists' tiny cameras reveal whale sharks feeding below Ningaloo Reef
Scientists just got some amazing underwater footage of whale sharks in action, showing off feeding habits we have rarely seen before.
By tagging these gentle giants near Australia's Ningaloo Reef with tiny cameras, researchers discovered that whale sharks do not just feed at the surface.
They actually use a range of clever strategies to find food deep below.
Researchers spot 36 whale shark moves
Turns out, whale sharks are pretty adaptable: they glide slowly near the seafloor when food is scarce and chase after krill swarms when there is plenty to eat.
Researchers spotted 36 different feeding moves.
This flexible style helps them survive, even as their species faces threats from climate change affecting food availability.
Scientists hope this camera technology will unlock more secrets about how these endangered giants make it in the wild.