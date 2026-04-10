Scientists tracked 282 meteors from a sun-roasted asteroid meteor stream
Technology
A new meteor shower has just been discovered, thanks to an asteroid getting roasted by the Sun and breaking apart.
Scientists tracked 282 meteors associated with this newly confirmed meteor stream: its fragments hit Earth's atmosphere at more than 24km per second, lighting up the sky.
Meteor shower aids asteroid breakup studies
This isn't just cool to watch: it helps scientists study asteroid breakups we can't see with regular telescopes.
The exact origin of this shower is still a mystery, but it could reveal how solar heat shatters asteroids and uncovers hidden space secrets.
Plus, NASA's NEO Surveyor mission, launching in 2027, will hunt for more of these sneaky near-Sun asteroids to keep our planet safer and boost our cosmic knowledge.