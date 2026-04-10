Scientists tracked 282 meteors from a sun-roasted asteroid meteor stream

Meteor shower aids asteroid breakup studies

This isn't just cool to watch: it helps scientists study asteroid breakups we can't see with regular telescopes.

The exact origin of this shower is still a mystery, but it could reveal how solar heat shatters asteroids and uncovers hidden space secrets.

Plus, NASA's NEO Surveyor mission, launching in 2027, will hunt for more of these sneaky near-Sun asteroids to keep our planet safer and boost our cosmic knowledge.