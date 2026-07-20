Scientists uncover ancient magma-filled dike swarms beneath Ontong Java Plateau
Technology
Scientists just uncovered ancient magma-filled fractures, called dike swarms, beneath the Ontong Java Plateau (OJP), the largest oceanic plateau on Earth.
These dikes formed during a huge volcanic eruption around 110 million to 120 million years ago and give us a glimpse into how deep magma flows shaped our planet's crust.
Seismic imaging reveals OJP magma pathways
By using high-frequency seismic waves, researchers found that these dike swarms acted like old underground highways for magma to travel through ancient oceanic crust.
Their findings show how massive volcanic events left lasting chemical marks in mantle rocks and help explain how giant volcanic provinces like OJP were formed.