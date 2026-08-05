Scientists uncover Aquiry civilization in Amazon over 1,700 square miles

Scientists just uncovered the Aquiry civilization, which thrived in the Amazon from 600 B.C. to A.D. 850.

Surveying over 1,700 square miles of dense foliage in the Amazon, researchers found hundreds of geometric earthworks, squares, rectangles, and octagons, mainly in Acre, Brazil, many of them connected by ancient roads.

It's a huge deal because it shows the Amazon was shaped by people long before Europeans arrived.