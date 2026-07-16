Scientists uncover new Jurassic Laueropterus vitriolus in southern Germany
Technology
Scientists just uncovered a new species of flying reptile, Laueropterus vitriolus, in southern Germany.
This Jurassic-era creature lived about 150 million years ago and soared over the same lands as dinosaurs.
The find gives us a fresh look at how these ancient pterosaurs fit into their world.
Laueropterus fossil shows 1 meter wingspan
The nearly complete fossil shows Laueropterus had a wingspan around one meter, pretty big for its group.
Its well-preserved bones helped researchers confirm it's a unique species and revealed how different types of pterosaurs adapted to their environments.
The study also highlights that southern Germany was home to a surprisingly diverse community of these prehistoric flyers.