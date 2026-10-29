Scientists unveil AI detecting pancreatic cancer risk 3 years early
Technology
Scientists have built an AI tool that can spot the risk of pancreatic cancer up to three years before diagnosis.
Unveiled at a major medical conference in Washington, this model scans patient records from the Mayo Clinic to catch early warning signs, giving doctors a much better shot at catching this tough-to-detect disease sooner.
AI 50% risk predicts 88% diagnosis
The AI model is pretty sharp: if it flags your risk above 50%, there's an 88% chance you'll get diagnosed within a year, according to lead researcher Chris Varghese.
With strong accuracy and low false alarms, the team now wants to test it further in real clinics and keep improving it with new tech, potentially changing how we find earlier risk of one of the deadliest cancers out there.