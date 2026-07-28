Scientists urge world leaders to act on aquatic deoxygenation
Scientists have found that oxygen levels in oceans, lakes, and rivers are dropping worldwide, a problem known as aquatic deoxygenation.
This means less oxygen for fish and other creatures to survive, which could seriously mess with entire ecosystems.
The team behind the study wants world leaders to recognize this crisis and include it in major environmental policies.
Study identifies 3 deoxygenation causes
The study points to three main culprits: warmer water (thanks, climate change), pollution from farms and wastewater causing algae blooms, and disrupted water circulation.
All these make it harder for oxygen to reach deeper waters.
Researchers Erica Ferrer and Lisa Levin stress that fixing this isn't just about saving sea life; it's about protecting our planet's health for the future.