Scientists using AI find ECG signal predicting sudden cardiac death
Scientists have found a hidden heart signal that can help predict sudden cardiac death, thanks to a new AI model.
By analyzing more than 440,000 ECGs with deep learning, the study spotted warning signs that older methods often miss, giving doctors a better shot at catching at-risk people early.
AI outperforms LVEF, flags scarring pattern
The AI outperformed traditional tools like LVEF by identifying high-risk patients more accurately.
It even picked up on a "slurred downstroke" pattern linked to heart muscle scarring.
Researchers say this could mean earlier diagnoses and more targeted treatments, showing just how much AI could shake up future health care.