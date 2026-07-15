Scotland to introduce a blood test for early Alzheimer's diagnosis
Technology
Scotland is making moves in healthcare by introducing a simple blood test to spot Alzheimer's disease earlier.
Starting in July 2026, more than 50 GP clinics will offer this to up to 500 patients, hoping to help people get diagnosed and treated sooner.
With around 60,000 Scots living with Alzheimer's, this could be a big step toward better care.
Test checks p-tau181 and p-tau217
The test checks for two proteins, p-tau181 and p-tau217, that signal changes in the brain linked to Alzheimer's.
According to the study, the test may detect or rule out Alzheimer's more quickly and accurately than existing memory tests or scans.
The project, led by Scottish Brain Sciences, aims to bring this tech into everyday doctor visits and could really change how dementia is diagnosed.