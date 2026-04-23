Screen sharing app scam lets scammers view UPI users' phones
Technology
There's a scam making the rounds where UPI users get calls or texts from people pretending to be customer support or buyers.
They'll ask you to install a screen-sharing app. Once you do, scammers can see everything happening on your phone in real time without you realizing it.
Never share screen during financial transactions
Scammers walk you through "verify" steps and convince you to enter your UPI PIN, making payments look legitimate and hard for banks to reverse.
To protect yourself, never share your screen during financial transactions and delete any screen-sharing apps you don't recognize.
Stay alert: your account security is in your hands.