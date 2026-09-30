SDNB Vaishnav inaugurates Tamil Nadu's 1st Agentic AI campus
Technology
SDNB Vaishnav College for Women just launched Tamil Nadu's first Agentic AI Campus as part of its 59th anniversary.
Powered by Google Cloud and Gemini Enterprise, the campus wants to shake up how students learn, with Google Cloud's Navisha Prabhakar, Regional Head - Education, South & West, Google Cloud, showing support at the launch.
Hands-on AI for students and teachers
The goal? Give students and teachers hands-on AI skills for both classes and research, while also encouraging more women to join the AI workforce.
With backing from Deloitte, Anker cloud, and Doyen Engineering Services Pvt. Ltd. the college hopes this move will strengthen industry ties and make learning more practical for everyone.