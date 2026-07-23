Sea-surface temperatures above 21C for 50 days amid El Nino
For the past 50 days, ocean temperatures around the world have been hotter than ever, mainly because of climate change and a supercharged El Nino.
Between 60 degrees south and 60 degrees north, average sea-surface temperatures are now above 21 degrees Celsius, way higher than the 1982-2011 average.
Scientists say this streak isn't ending soon, with at least another month of record heat expected.
Nino 3.4 warming fuels extreme weather
Hotter oceans aren't just numbers: they're making storms stronger, causing heavier rain, fueling marine heatwaves, and bleaching coral reefs.
The central Pacific's Nino 3.4 region is warming at one of the fastest rates ever seen.
With El Nino still building up, experts think 2026 could be our second-hottest year yet, and warn that 2027 might break even more records if greenhouse gas emissions keep rising.