Seagate: IT leaders expect AI storage surge, 38% prepared
A fresh Seagate report says nearly every IT leader expects AI to seriously ramp up data storage needs in the next three years, but only 38% of organizations feel prepared for that surge.
The study, which surveyed 2,712 enterprise technology decision-makers worldwide, points out a big gap between what's coming and how ready businesses actually are.
AI storage and data quality concerns
Turns out, handling all this new data isn't easy: data quality and building strong storage systems are major headaches for companies trying to use AI.
Data centers are now among the top three infrastructure investment priorities for most organizations (76%), and environmental concerns are shaping how they plan their tech upgrades.
Seagate puts it simply: balancing growth with sustainability is going to be key if businesses want their AI projects to succeed.