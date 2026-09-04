Seattle nonprofit announces Fermi Explorer mission to Alpha Centauri
A Seattle nonprofit just revealed the Fermi Explorer Mission: a plan to launch a spacecraft toward Alpha Centauri, our closest neighboring star system.
Set for liftoff in 2029, this mission isn't about instant results: the journey will take around 80,000 years!
Co-founder and president Philip Johnston says it's all about taking "the first achievable step" and sparking long-term innovation in space travel.
Spacecraft to carry children's digital messages
A mission expected to cost under $15 million is designed by AI lab Physical Superintelligence and uses solar electric propulsion.
The spacecraft will carry digital messages from kids worldwide and even a digitized copy of the Voyager mission's Golden Record.
There will also be a chance soon for people to submit more scientific or creative payloads.
Garrett Jameson, a former US Air Force officer who will lead the day-to-day operation, hopes this inspires new ideas for exploring space, even if we won't see results any time soon.