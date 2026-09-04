Seattle nonprofit announces Fermi Explorer mission to Alpha Centauri

A mission expected to cost under $15 million is designed by AI lab Physical Superintelligence and uses solar electric propulsion.

The spacecraft will carry digital messages from kids worldwide and even a digitized copy of the Voyager mission's Golden Record.

There will also be a chance soon for people to submit more scientific or creative payloads.

Garrett Jameson, a former US Air Force officer who will lead the day-to-day operation, hopes this inspires new ideas for exploring space, even if we won't see results any time soon.