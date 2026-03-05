'Second pregnancy alters brain differently than 1st': Study

First pregnancies mostly tweak the brain's "default mode" network, which helps with self-reflection and social skills. But during a second pregnancy, other areas—like those controlling attention and sensory processing (visual and auditory)—get stronger changes, possibly to help moms juggle multiple kids' needs.

Changes and challenges

The researchers also noticed that brain changes were linked to how strongly moms bonded with their babies—especially during a first pregnancy.

Importantly, they found connections between these shifts and depression risk around childbirth, showing just how much pregnancy can shape both mind and mood.