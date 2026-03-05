'Second pregnancy alters brain differently than 1st': Study
A new study says a woman's second pregnancy actually changes her brain differently than the first.
Researchers at Amsterdam UMC scanned 110 women and found these unique changes might help moms handle the chaos of having more than one kid.
First vs 2nd pregnancy
First pregnancies mostly tweak the brain's "default mode" network, which helps with self-reflection and social skills.
But during a second pregnancy, other areas—like those controlling attention and sensory processing (visual and auditory)—get stronger changes, possibly to help moms juggle multiple kids' needs.
Changes and challenges
The researchers also noticed that brain changes were linked to how strongly moms bonded with their babies—especially during a first pregnancy.
Importantly, they found connections between these shifts and depression risk around childbirth, showing just how much pregnancy can shape both mind and mood.