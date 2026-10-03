Security app 1Password teamed with Claude AI for private logins
Technology
1Password just teamed up with Claude to help you log in to sites more easily, without ever handing over your actual passwords or authentication codes.
The update is all about keeping your sensitive info private while still letting AI handle the boring login stuff.
New 1Password Agentic Mode enforces approvals
Every time Claude needs access, you have to approve it: nothing happens without your OK.
This access only lasts for one session and then shuts off automatically.
Plus, there is a new Agentic Mode that activates automatically the moment a recognized AI agent takes control of the browser: it lets you use things like biometric verification, a password, or Touch ID for quick approval and makes sure credentials are used just for the task at hand.