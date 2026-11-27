Election Commission fixes website bug that exposed voter info
What's the story
A major security flaw in India's Election Commission of India (ECI) website has been fixed, after Reuters reported the vulnerability. The issue allowed access to sensitive personal information and documents of some voters. The glitch could have been easily exploited, raising concerns about the security of voter data ahead of upcoming state elections.
Vulnerability exposure
Flaw detected while reviewing ECI website
The security flaw was discovered during a Reuters review of the ECI's website over a month.
It was found that when a voter logged into their account and requested a phone call with their local electoral officer, the network tab in an ordinary browser's developer tools showed the reference number of forms submitted online to enroll as voters or update their information.
Data breach
Personal info of users exposed
The same network details that revealed form reference numbers also exposed personal information such as name, phone number, email address, date of birth, and address of the user when used to book a call.
It even revealed file paths to identification documents like passports that were submitted.
This indicated a vulnerability in the website's code, according to Indian security researchers Karan Saini and Ehraz Ahmed, who reviewed the Reuters findings.
Security risks
Hackers could have exploited vulnerability to harvest data in bulk
The predictable pattern of reference numbers is a major concern as it means hackers could guess them and automate downloads of large amounts of data.
While a lay user may not follow such steps while requesting a call, cybercriminals could easily do so to harvest data in bulk and abuse it.
Issue resolution
Flaw fixed after ECI was notified
After Reuters shared its findings, an ECI spokesman said the commission's IT division had been asked to look into the matter.
Hours later, the vulnerability was fixed, with sensitive fields including personal details and file paths redacted.
However, it remains unclear if this flaw was exploited or how long it had existed.
The call-booking feature, where the security flaw was detected, was introduced in June 2025.
Data misuse fears
Possibility of voter data being misused raised
The possibility of voter data being misused for targeted intimidation, profiling, and manipulation of vulnerable communities has been raised.
Pawan Khera, a spokesperson for the Congress party, called the findings "deeply alarming."
Former Indian election commissioner Ashok Lavasa said the flaw appeared to be inadvertent and not intentional.