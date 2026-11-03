Security report finds 159,041 lovable projects exposed sensitive data
A new security report just revealed that 159,041 projects built with Lovable had sensitive info, like passport details, payment data, and more than 200,000 chat messages, open for anyone to see online.
No logins needed, which means a lot of personal info was left unprotected.
AI apps expose emails and identities
Turns out, this isn't just Lovable's problem. Many AI-made apps are skipping basic security steps.
The investigation found email addresses across 7,403 websites using Supabase databases, and more than 1,000 identity records containing passport numbers, nationalities, and expiration dates exposed by a service provider.
Lovable says users are responsible for setting up security, but experts warn that better safety checks are urgently needed to keep everyone's data safe from scams or leaks.