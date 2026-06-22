Selected teams at ET AI Hackathon 2.0 begin prototyping solutions Technology Jun 22, 2026

The ET AI Hackathon 2.0 is moving into its second phase, where selected teams are now turning their ideas into real, working AI prototypes.

After a tough round of evaluations, participants are tackling problem statements and building solutions that aim to make a difference in the real world.

This stage is all about showing off technical skills and creating applications that matter.