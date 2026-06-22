Selected teams at ET AI Hackathon 2.0 begin prototyping solutions
The ET AI Hackathon 2.0 is moving into its second phase, where selected teams are now turning their ideas into real, working AI prototypes.
After a tough round of evaluations, participants are tackling problem statements and building solutions that aim to make a difference in the real world.
This stage is all about showing off technical skills and creating applications that matter.
Prototypes judged on creativity scalability relevance
Innovation and practical impact are the big focus now: teams need to build prototypes that solve genuine challenges across different sectors.
Their work will be judged on creativity, scalability, and how relevant it is to everyday problems.
Only the most promising teams will make it to the finals.
Octave backs hackathon as ecosystem partner
Octave is backing this hackathon as an ecosystem partner, helping bring together AI enthusiasts and developers from all over India.
The event continues to be a key platform for hands-on learning and pushing forward India's growing AI scene.