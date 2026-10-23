Self-taught Ravi Tamta's electric HAPIDA SKYNeX completed August test flight
Technology
Ravi Tamta, a B.A. graduate from Almora, spent 13 years teaching himself aviation basics online and through hands-on tinkering.
His hard work paid off when he built HAPIDA SKYNeX, an electric flying car that completed a test flight in August (no engineering degree required).
SKYNETX battery powered VTOL for Uttarakhand
Designed for Uttarakhand's tough mountain roads, SKYNeX can take off and land vertically (no runway needed) and runs entirely on batteries using drone-like motors and propellers.
Tamta's journey proves you don't need a traditional path to make real innovation happen; curiosity and persistence can really take you places.