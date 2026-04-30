Semaglutide cuts heavy drinking in Danish alcohol use disorder trial

Semaglutide 50% bigger reduction versus placebo

People taking semaglutide saw a 50% bigger drop in heavy drinking compared to those on placebo.

Since alcohol use disorder causes about 5% of deaths worldwide each year and treatment options are limited, researchers say this could be a promising step forward.

While the study was small, it opens up hope that meds like semaglutide could change how we treat alcohol addiction in the future.