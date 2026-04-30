Semaglutide cuts heavy drinking in Danish alcohol use disorder trial
Technology
A new study suggests that semaglutide (a GLP-1 drug usually used for weight loss) could actually help people with alcohol use disorder cut back on drinking.
In the Danish trial, 108 adults participated, and only one arm received weekly shots of semaglutide, and their heavy drinking days dropped from 17 to just 5 per month over 6 months.
Semaglutide 50% bigger reduction versus placebo
People taking semaglutide saw a 50% bigger drop in heavy drinking compared to those on placebo.
Since alcohol use disorder causes about 5% of deaths worldwide each year and treatment options are limited, researchers say this could be a promising step forward.
While the study was small, it opens up hope that meds like semaglutide could change how we treat alcohol addiction in the future.