Seminole Nation bans data centers while tech seeks Indigenous lands
Technology
Big tech companies want to build data centers on Indigenous lands in the US but many tribal nations aren't having it.
The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma recently said no to a proposal and banned future projects, frustrated by secretive deals that keep leaders from speaking up.
Krystal Two Bulls of Honor the Earth says there are over 100 such centers being proposed right now.
Cities pause new data center construction
Indigenous communities often find out about these plans too late to organize resistance, but movements like the No Data Centers Coalition are starting to grow.
Cities like Tulsa and Oklahoma City have even paused new data center construction until 2027 to help protect local resources.
These centers risk environmental damage and threatening clean water.