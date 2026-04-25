Seminole Nation bans data centers while tech seeks Indigenous lands Technology Apr 25, 2026

Big tech companies want to build data centers on Indigenous lands in the US but many tribal nations aren't having it.

The Seminole Nation of Oklahoma recently said no to a proposal and banned future projects, frustrated by secretive deals that keep leaders from speaking up.

Krystal Two Bulls of Honor the Earth says there are over 100 such centers being proposed right now.