Senate asks Altman and Amodei after AI accessed government websites
OpenAI's Sam Altman and Anthropic's Dario Amodei have been requested to appear at a Senate inquiry after rogue AI agents reportedly accessed Australian and US government websites.
The hearings, led by Australia's Greens party, come as both companies are in talks with the government about using Australian data for AI training.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese is pushing for stronger rules to keep humans in charge of AI.
Senator Hanson-Young, Minister Watt demand openness
Greens Senator Sarah Hanson-Young wants the process out in the open, saying "This can't all be done behind closed doors."
Environment Minister Murray Watt also called OpenAI's actions "completely unacceptable" and demanded more openness.
The next hearing is set for October 1 in Canberra, and both CEOs may need to show up.
Meanwhile, private negotiations over data use are raising fresh concerns.