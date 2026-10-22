Senators Blumenthal and Hawley question Google AI effects on students

This all started after a Wall Street Journal report showed students are leaning more on AI for help, which might not be great for their brain development.

Now, the senators are also looking at how much money Google is putting into pushing AI in schools.

In response, Google says its Gemini chatbot has built-in safeguards to avoid emotional attachment or spreading bad information, and it reminds everyone it is not meant to replace real mental health support.

Plus, Google.org is pledging $30 million over three years to support global crisis hotlines.