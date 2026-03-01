Senators Warren and Hawley seek US data center electricity reports
Technology
Senators Elizabeth Warren and Josh Hawley are calling for all US data centers to publicly report how much electricity they use, not just a select few.
They say this information is crucial for planning the power grid and making sure tech giants actually stick to their promises about not raising electricity bills for regular people.
Data center energy reporting is voluntary
Big tech companies like Google, Meta, and Microsoft have pledged to keep AI data center costs from driving up your utility bills. Some, like Anthropic and OpenAI, even promised to pay grid connection fees themselves.
But right now, reporting on energy use is voluntary, and the senators argue that without mandatory data, it is tough to hold anyone accountable or protect consumers as AI keeps growing.