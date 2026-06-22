Senior big tech engineer's Reddit post: grads lack CS knowledge
Technology
A senior engineer at a big tech company recently shared on Reddit that many new graduates and interns struggle with basic computer science concepts, like memory management in Java.
Despite good grades, they often do not know the difference between heap and stack memory, making it tough to solve real project issues.
Engineer walked grads through OS basics
The engineer had to walk these grads through simple operating-system ideas, such as virtual versus physical addresses, and noticed they relied heavily on AI tools and buzzwords.
Comparing them to top US university graduates, the gap in practical knowledge was clear.
The post sparked debate about outsourcing thinking to AI, interview practices, and generational differences, leaving young engineers less prepared for real jobs.