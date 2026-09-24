Sennheiser launches Momentum 5 headphones and True Wireless 5 earbuds
Sennheiser just launched its new Momentum 5 Wireless headphones (₹39,990) and Momentum True Wireless 5 earbuds (₹29,990) in India.
Both promise high-res audio, Dolby Atmos support, and active noise cancelation, basically aiming for top-tier sound.
Pre-orders kick off September 24, with sales starting October 1.
Headphones 57 hours, earbuds 40 hours
The Momentum 5 headphones take cues from Sennheiser's classic HD 600 series, offering up to a massive 57 hours of playtime (even with ANC on), plus swappable batteries and ear pads for extra durability. They come in black and denim.
The True Wireless 5 earbuds pack a solid 40 hours total battery with the case, water and dust resistance (IP54), a four-microphone setup, a voice accelerometer and AI-based speech enhancement, and an automatic anti-wind mode.
Pre-order either one through Sennheiser or select retailers to snag a Sennheiser BTD 600 Bluetooth USB dongle, valued at ₹5,990, for early birds.