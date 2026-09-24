Sennheiser launches Momentum 5 headphones and True Wireless 5 earbuds

The Momentum 5 headphones take cues from Sennheiser's classic HD 600 series, offering up to a massive 57 hours of playtime (even with ANC on), plus swappable batteries and ear pads for extra durability. They come in black and denim.

The True Wireless 5 earbuds pack a solid 40 hours total battery with the case, water and dust resistance (IP54), a four-microphone setup, a voice accelerometer and AI-based speech enhancement, and an automatic anti-wind mode.

Pre-order either one through Sennheiser or select retailers to snag a Sennheiser BTD 600 Bluetooth USB dongle, valued at ₹5,990, for early birds.