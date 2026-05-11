Sergei Vassilvitskii warns EU rule could expose anonymized search data Technology May 11, 2026

A top Google scientist, Sergei Vassilvitskii, is worried about the EU's proposed rule that would force Google to share search data with rivals like OpenAI.

He revealed that Google's own Red Team cracked the EU's anonymization system in less than two hours, showing how easily user information could be exposed.

The goal is to make tech giants play fair, but Vassilvitskii thinks these privacy protections just aren't strong enough.