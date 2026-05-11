Sergei Vassilvitskii warns EU rule could expose anonymized search data
A top Google scientist, Sergei Vassilvitskii, is worried about the EU's proposed rule that would force Google to share search data with rivals like OpenAI.
He revealed that Google's own Red Team cracked the EU's anonymization system in less than two hours, showing how easily user information could be exposed.
The goal is to make tech giants play fair, but Vassilvitskii thinks these privacy protections just aren't strong enough.
DMA could fine Google 10% maximum
If Google doesn't comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA), it could face fines up to 10% of its global revenue.
Critics warn that even "anonymized" data can be misused by bad actors, making this a tricky balance between fair competition and keeping your personal information safe.
The final rules are expected by July 27.