Sergey Brin reveals Gemini was on Google internal 'no list'
Technology
Google co-founder Sergey Brin revealed in a podcast last year that he was genuinely surprised when he found Gemini (Google's own AI model) on an internal "no list" of coding tools engineers weren't supposed to use.
The ban turned out to be based on an old, barely enforced policy, but it still meant weeks of back-and-forth for Brin as he tried to get it fixed.
Sundar Pichai lifts Gemini restriction
After some effort, Brin reached out to CEO Sundar Pichai, who stepped in and lifted the restriction so engineers could use Gemini for coding again.
Brin also talked about Google's healthy culture, where even junior employees can question decisions, a quality he sees as a real strength.
Once the issue was sorted, Gemini was fixed and people began using it.