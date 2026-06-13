Sergey Brin says AI boosts human skills, not replaces jobs Technology Jun 13, 2026

Google co-founder Sergey Brin wants everyone to chill about artificial intelligence taking over jobs.

Speaking at Google DeepMind Build Day, he described AI as a "training partner" that pushes humans to new levels of skill and creativity.

In his words, "The fact that computers can do things well has actually not stopped humans getting better and better at them, getting more and more recognition and enjoying those things,"