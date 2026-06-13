Sergey Brin says AI boosts human skills, not replaces jobs
Google co-founder Sergey Brin wants everyone to chill about artificial intelligence taking over jobs.
Speaking at Google DeepMind Build Day, he described AI as a "training partner" that pushes humans to new levels of skill and creativity.
In his words, "The fact that computers can do things well has actually not stopped humans getting better and better at them, getting more and more recognition and enjoying those things,"
Sergey Brin cites AlphaGo as proof
Brin pointed to AlphaGo, the AI that famously beat Go champions, as proof.
Instead of making human players irrelevant, AlphaGo inspired them to study its moves and get even better.
Brin believes this pattern will show up in other fields too, with AI driving innovation while humans keep what makes us unique—like empathy and communication.