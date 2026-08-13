Sergey Brin urges DeepMind to accelerate Gemini after Anthropic model
Google co-founder Sergey Brin wants DeepMind to speed up its Gemini AI project, especially after rival Anthropic showed off its new Claude Mythos model.
At a town hall in April 2026, Brin encouraged the team to pick up the pace and close the gap.
Demis Hassabis shifts roles, Gemini delayed
On August 5, Google announced that Demis Hassabis stepped aside as chief, became chair, and took on the additional title of Alphabet chief scientist, and handed day-to-day DeepMind decisions to Koray Kavukcuoglu.
But even with new leadership, Gemini was unveiled in May and later lagged behind competitors.
Internal tests this year found Gemini struggled with coding tasks, which delayed its release by two months, thanks to limited resources and leadership conflicts.
Alphabet stock dropped 5% after changes
Alphabet's stock dropped 5% after these changes, showing how much pressure there is for Google to catch up in the AI race.
Despite all the hurdles, Gemini is still a big part of Google's future plans for AI.