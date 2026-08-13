Sergey Brin urges DeepMind to accelerate Gemini after Anthropic model

On August 5, Google announced that Demis Hassabis stepped aside as chief, became chair, and took on the additional title of Alphabet chief scientist, and handed day-to-day DeepMind decisions to Koray Kavukcuoglu.

But even with new leadership, Gemini was unveiled in May and later lagged behind competitors.

Internal tests this year found Gemini struggled with coding tasks, which delayed its release by two months, thanks to limited resources and leadership conflicts.