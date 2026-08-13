Sergey Brin urges Google to accelerate AI amid rival advances
Technology
Google's co-founder Sergey Brin is urging teams to move faster on artificial intelligence, especially as competitors like OpenAI and Anthropic are pulling ahead.
He has been encouraging Google's key AI engineers and Google DeepMind staff to boost Gemini, Google's AI models, which has not quite kept up with newer tech from rivals.
Google lacks enterprise traction for Gemini
Even though the Gemini app has hit more than 1 billion users worldwide, Google is still struggling to get enterprise clients, the kind that bring in serious money for AI companies.
Delays in launching Gemini 3.5 Pro and missing coding goals have not helped, and some staff are worried about recent leadership shifts at DeepMind making it harder for them to shape Gemini's future.