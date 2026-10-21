ServiceNow and NVIDIA launch Arc AI agent for Mac
ServiceNow and NVIDIA just dropped Arc, an AI agent built to make everyday work tasks easier.
It runs on NVIDIA's RTX Spark devices and connects with tools you probably already use, like email and Microsoft Teams.
First teased back in May, Arc is now live for Mac users, with Windows support coming soon.
Arc includes AI Passport and BlueField
Arc isn't just about productivity: it's also designed to keep your data safe.
It uses ServiceNow's Super Intelligence Control Tower and NVIDIA's OpenShell to manage security at every level, from software to hardware.
There's even an "AI Passport" feature that holds an enterprise's set of rules about risk tolerance and the services Arc and other agents are allowed to access, plus quick isolation tech that keeps things running smoothly if there's ever a security hiccup, thanks to NVIDIA BlueField.