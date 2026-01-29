ServiceNow teams up with Anthropic to boost AI power and speed
ServiceNow is leveling up its partnership with AI company Anthropic, bringing Claude models into everyday workflows like app development and healthcare.
The goal? Make it way faster—about 50% quicker—for customers to go from signing a deal to actually using the tech.
It's all part of ServiceNow's push to make work smoother and smarter with AI.
Why does this matter?
If you're into tech or just curious about how AI is changing real jobs, this is a big move.
Developers will get tools that let them build smarter, more independent workflows (think: less manual busywork).
Plus, ServiceNow says Now Assist is seeing strong adoption, though the article did not provide specific Q4 ACV figures or revenue projections.
Basically, AI isn't just hype here; it's driving real growth and making things happen faster.