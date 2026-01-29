ServiceNow teams up with Anthropic to boost AI power and speed

Why does this matter?

If you're into tech or just curious about how AI is changing real jobs, this is a big move.

Developers will get tools that let them build smarter, more independent workflows (think: less manual busywork).

Plus, ServiceNow says Now Assist is seeing strong adoption, though the article did not provide specific Q4 ACV figures or revenue projections.

Basically, AI isn't just hype here; it's driving real growth and making things happen faster.