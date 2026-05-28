Sesame from Oculus co-founders launches iOS app with adaptive agents
Technology
Sesame, the startup from Oculus co-founders, just dropped its new iOS app featuring four conversational AI agents: Maya, Miles, Simone, and Charlie.
These bots are designed to sound more like real people, tweaking their replies as they talk so conversations feel natural and thoughtful.
Sesame beta testers shaped app roadmap
Over 1 million people tried Sesame's Research Preview, and beta feedback helped shape the app, leading to cool additions like visual search cards and incognito mode for privacy.
The app is free in 39 countries (though you might hit a short waitlist).
Looking ahead, Sesame's planning smart eyewear for 2027 and an Android preview in the future, plus even smarter bots that can take action on your behalf.