Seshu Ajjarapu says India crucial for building AI agents
Technology
India is jumping into AI agents just like it did with mobile tech years ago, according to Seshu Ajjarapu from Google DeepMind.
At the Google I/O Connect India 2026 event, he called India a crucial player in building smart digital assistants (AI agents) that can handle all sorts of tasks and are shaping the next big wave in technology.
Indian teams fine tune AI models
Ajjarapu highlighted that India isn't just using AI: it's helping perfect it.
Teams here are fine-tuning AI models so they actually understand and follow instructions, using real human feedback.
This work is powering practical tools and new discoveries, with Google DeepMind already rolling out several of these agents across the country to tap into India's creative energy.