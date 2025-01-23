Set up content restrictions on Prime Video, follow these steps
What's the story
Want to make sure your family is enjoying age-appropriate content on Amazon Prime Video, especially on Android devices?
The "Content Restriction by Rating" option is your friend! It allows you to set up a PIN for parental controls and specify what content can be accessed based on ratings.
This guide provides a step-by-step breakdown of how to create a PIN for parental controls and establish viewing restrictions.
Setting PIN
Creating your parental control PIN
First, you need to set a unique five-digit PIN for your Amazon Prime Video account.
Log into Amazon via a web browser, hover over "Hello [your name] Account and Lists."
Select "Your Account," scroll to "Video Settings" under "Digital Content and Devices," click on "Parental Controls," and enter your desired PIN.
Click on "Save" to apply the changes.
Restriction setup
Implementing viewing restrictions
After creating your PIN, you can now set viewing restrictions on your Android device.
Open the Prime Video app, tap the Profiles icon at the top, then tap the Settings icon.
In settings, select "Parental Controls," and then "Viewing Restrictions."
Select rating categories like General, Family, Teen, and Mature according to standards.
You can restrict specific ratings such as seven-plus, 13-plus, 16-plus, or 18-plus.
Device selection
Applying restrictions across devices
The last step is choosing the devices for implementing the viewing restrictions.
Go back to the app's Viewing Restrictions screen and scroll down until you see the option to select devices.
Make your selection wisely because the settings will only apply to the devices you choose here.
Save your changes to immediately implement the restrictions. Now, your family can enjoy a secure viewing experience on Amazon Prime Video.