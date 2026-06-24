SETI Institute finds space weather scatters, blurs extraterrestrial radio signals Technology Jun 24, 2026

SETI Institute scientists have found that wild space weather (like plasma turbulence and star activity) can distort radio signals from other planets, making them much harder to spot.

Many searches look for sharp frequency spikes, but the study shows these signals can get scattered and blurred by things like coronal mass ejections happening closer to their source than we thought.