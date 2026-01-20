Severe solar radiation storm could disrupt flights, satellites—and spark auroras tonight
A major solar radiation storm hit Earth on January 19, 2026, reaching levels higher than the famous 2003 Halloween storms.
This S4 event means extra radiation for astronauts and planes flying over the poles, plus possible trouble for satellites and radio signals in polar regions.
What to watch for (and who's on alert)
Airlines, NASA, and emergency agencies have been notified to stay prepared.
There's also a severe geomagnetic storm watch tonight (January 19, 2026)—so if skies are clear, you might catch the northern lights across parts of the US.
For your best shot at seeing them, head outside after dark and look north from somewhere with minimal light pollution.