SFO Technologies unveils new PPDS for India's SARAS MKII

SFO Technologies, part of the NeST Group, just rolled out a new power system (PPDS) for SARAS MKII, the first passenger aircraft designed and built in India.

This tech will keep the plane's electrical systems running smoothly and even check its own health in real time.

The big reveal happened at its Hi Tek Park campus, with CSIR-NAL (the folks behind SARAS MKII) joining in.