SFO Technologies unveils new PPDS for India's SARAS MKII
SFO Technologies, part of the NeST Group, just rolled out a new power system (PPDS) for SARAS MKII, the first passenger aircraft designed and built in India.
This tech will keep the plane's electrical systems running smoothly and even check its own health in real time.
The big reveal happened at its Hi Tek Park campus, with CSIR-NAL (the folks behind SARAS MKII) joining in.
N. Jehangir calls PPDS 'national mission'
N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director of NeST Group, called it a "national mission."
CSIR-NAL's director described the PPDS as "the heart" of SARAS MKII, and it's cool to note that all the software was built by NeST Digital right here at home.
The SARAS MKII isn't just for show: it aims to boost regional travel under the UDAAN scheme and is also set to get military certification from the Indian Air Force, making it a big step forward for both civilian and defense aviation in India.